Trump blasts American media, says it fudges public opinion polls

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that the American media is distorting the results of public opinion polls.

"We don’t have a Free and Fair "Press" in this Country anymore. We have a Press that writes BAD STORIES, and CHEATS, BIG, ON POLLS. IT IS COMPROMISED AND CORRUPT. SAD!" he wrote on Truth Social.

According to a joint survey by ABC television, The Washington Post and the Ipsos sociological service, published on April 27, Trump’s approval rating after 100 days in office is the lowest of any president in the last 80 years. 55% of Americans said they disapprove of Trump's performance, while 39% rate his performance as head of state positively. In 2017, Trump also had a record low approval rating after 100 days in the top government post.