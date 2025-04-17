Qatar’s dialogue with Russia necessary for stability on global energy market — MFA

DOHA, April 17. /TASS/. Coordination between Qatar and Russia, which are among the largest natural gas exporters, is necessary for maintaining stability of the global energy market, advisor to the Qatari PM, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

"Qatar and Russia are among the world’s leading natural gas exporters, which is why coordination between them is crucial for maintaining stability on the global energy markets," he said in an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The visit of Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Moscow "confirms the intention of the leadership of the two countries to strengthen cooperation in various areas, in the energy sector in the first place," the diplomat noted.

The Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived on an official visit to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders will discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as the conflict in the Gaza Strip, prospects for Syria’s reconstruction and enhancement of stability in Lebanon, al-Ansari said.