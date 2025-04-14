Ankara denies media reports it plans to resettle Gazans for $10 bln

ISTANBUL, April 14. /TASS/. The Turkish Center for Countering Disinformation has denied reports by some local media that Ankara is planning to relocate residents of the Gaza Strip in exchange for $10 billion.

"The claim spreading on social media and picked up by some media outlets that preparations are underway to resettle Gazans in exchange for $10 billion is not true. There can be no questions here. Turkey, which supports the just struggle of the Palestinian people against the occupation, will not be involved in any plan to relocate Gazans from their homes," the center said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said that the new American administration’s plan to resettle Gaza residents is unacceptable and that Ankara would never support it.

On February 4, US President Donald Trump said Washington was considering long-term ownership of the Gaza Strip to develop it in the interests of peace in the Middle East. He called for relocating Palestinians from the enclave to other countries in the region. Arab countries, Iran and some Western states opposed the idea, while Egypt and Jordan said they were preparing an alternative plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, which did not involve the eviction of Palestinians.