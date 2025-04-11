Netherlands allocates €150 million to enhance Ukraine's air defense

THE HAGUE, April 11. /TASS/. The Netherlands has decided to allocate €150 million to reinforce Ukraine's air defense, the kingdom's Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said.

"I announce another €150 million for air defense [of Ukraine]," he wrote on his X page. According to the minister, the package includes US-made I-Hawk surface-to-air missile systems, although he did not specify how many of these would be provided.

"We [will] also deliver F-16s and a critical element of a Patriot system [to Ukraine]," Brekelmans added.

Earlier, the Dutch defense minister stated that the country was prepared to provide Ukraine with approximately €2 billion in military aid in 2025, with around €500 million earmarked for drone production.