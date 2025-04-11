Israel says its jets attacked about 40 Gaza targets over past day

TEL AVIV, April 11. /TASS/. Israel said its jets struck about 40 targets across Gaza over the past day.

The strikes, among other targets, hit military infrastructure, weapons and standalone groups of armed Palestinian radicals, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces.

Israeli ground forces also continue to operate across Gaza. In the north of the enclave, they destroyed several military infrastructure sites on and under the ground over the past day. During these operations, soldiers spotted and eliminated a group of armed Palestinian radicals.

Fighting also continues in the Tell al-Sultan area in the south of the enclave, where several radicals were eliminated and some military infrastructure was dismantled. A few days ago, Ahmed Iyad Muhammad Farhat, commander of a Hamas sniper unit, was eliminated there.