UNRWA chief sees functioning Palestine as sole alternative to agency

ANTALYA, April 11. /TASS/. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in The Near East (UNRWA) considers a fully functioning Palestinian state to be the only alternative to its work in the region, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025).

"The only alternative to us is a functioning Palestinian state and functioning Palestinian institutions," Lazzarini said.

According to Lazzarini, "there is no other choice than to promote a solution." "History has shown us that as long as the Palestinian question is not addressed, the cycle of tragedy and violence will continue. So if we want a stable and prosperous Middle East, we need to address the Palestinian question," the UNRWA chief argued.