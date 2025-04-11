UK to allocate $590 million in military aid for Ukraine — Defense Ministry

LONDON, April 11. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will allocate 450 million pounds ($590 million) in military assistance to Ukraine, according to a statement released by the UK Ministry of Defense.

It notes that 350 million pounds of this sum has already been included in the record 4.5 billion pounds military aid package to Kiev scheduled for this year.

A total of 160 million pounds announced on April 11 will be used "to repair and maintain previously provided equipment." "Today’s support also includes a new ‘close fight’ military aid package - with funding for radar systems, anti-tank mines and hundreds of thousands of drones - worth more than ·250 million, using funding from the UK and Norway," the ministry added.

The announcement is timed to coincide with a meeting of the contact group on arms supplies to Ukraine, which is underway in Brussels, chaired by the UK and Germany.