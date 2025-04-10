IDF reports strikes on 35 targets in Gaza Strip over past day

TEL AVIV, April 10. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force continues striking the Gaza Strip, having attacked 35 targets across the enclave over the past 24 hours, the army press service reported.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the strikes targeted sites "belonging to terrorist organizations" operating within the Strip. The objectives included sniper and observation posts, military infrastructure, and armed individuals.

In addition, ground forces remain engaged in combat in several areas of the enclave, including near the town of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli army reported eliminating several armed Palestinian militants and destroying various infrastructure facilities. Clashes also broke out in the northern part of the enclave, the army added.