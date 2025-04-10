At least 40 people killed in Gaza Strip in past day — Health Ministry

CAIRO, April 10. /TASS/. At least 40 Palestinians were killed and over 140 suffered injuries in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Sttip in the past day, the enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Forty Palestininas were killed and 146 injured in Gaza in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,522 people have been killed and another 3,834 have suffered injuries since Israel resumed military operations on March 18," the statement reads.

According to the Health Ministry, Gaza’s total death toll has reached 50,886 since October 2023, while 115,875 people have been injured.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.