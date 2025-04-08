More than 1,400 Palestinians dead in Gaza since March 18 — Gaza Health Ministry

CAIRO, April 8. /TASS/. More than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed and over 3,600 wounded in the Gaza Strip since the renewal of hostilities there on March 18, said the enclave's Health Ministry.

"Since March 18, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,449, with another 3,647 hurt," the ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

It added that the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 2023 has climbed to 50,810, with 115,688 people injured.

On March 18, Israel ended a ceasefire established in January by launching heavy strikes on the enclave. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained this by the refusal of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas from the proposals put forward by mediators and US special envoy Steven Witkoff. The purpose of the operation, it said, is the release of all captives. The radicals blamed Israel and the United States for the restart of hostilities.