Healthcare crisis in Gaza reaches catastrophic levels, Health Ministry warns

DUBAI, April 8. /TASS/. The Gaza Strip is facing extreme shortages of medicines and medical supplies, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the healthcare situation in Gaza is getting "more and more difficult, moving closer to a catastrophe," with the stocks of medicines depleted by 37% and the stocks of medical supplies drained by 59%.

"The stocks of medicines required for surgeries and the treatment of patients in intensive and emergency care units are nearly gone. Hospitals are in constant danger of generators shutting down due to the lack of fuel and spare parts for repairs. Diagnostic imaging equipment, CT and MRI devices have been destroyed by the occupation (Israeli - TASS) forces," the ministry pointed out.

In addition, the enclave is also running out of medications to treat cancer and blood diseases. "As many as 40% of medications for primary health care and 51% of medicines required by the maternal and child health service are gone; 42% of vaccines for kids are unavailable," the ministry added.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.