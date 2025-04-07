Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, France discussed Gaza with Trump, report says

PARIS, April 7. /TASS/. As the leaders of France, Egypt and Jordan discussed Gaza at their meeting in Cairo, they also spoke with US President Donald Trump by phone, AFP reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

"At the initiative of the president of the republic, a meeting was organized today with the participation of President Trump, President [of Egypt Abdel Fattah] el-Sisi, King [Abdullah II] of Jordan and the president of the republic to discuss the situation in Gaza," the report said.

Earlier, el-Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron and the king of Jordan held trilateral talks on Gaza in Cairo. Following the meeting, they issued a statement calling for a return to the Gaza ceasefire deal that was reached in January.