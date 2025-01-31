Iran to continue supporting Palestinian resistance until full liberation — minister

DUBAI, January 31. /TASS/. Iran will continue to provide all kinds of support to the Palestinian resistance until Palestine is fully liberated from the Israeli occupation, and the Palestinian state is created, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement, issued on the outcomes of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s meeting with Hamas members in Qatar, says the minister "reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to its principled policy of continued support to the resistance until he rights of the Palestinian people are implemented in full, until Palestine exercises its right for self-defense and is totally free from [Israeli] occupation."

The agreement to cease fire in Gaza went into effect on January 19. On the same day, the first group of hostages was released, including three Israeli women. In turn, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners.

Early on January 25, four Israeli women, who were doing their compulsory service in the Israeli army, were released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, while Israel freed 200 Palestinian prisoners. Among them, 114 arrived in the West Bank, 16 returned to Gaza, and the rest 70 were deported to Egypt.