Israel resumes release of Palestinian prisoners — TV

TEL AVIV, January 30. /TASS/. The Israel Prison Service has resumed the release of 110 Palestinian prisoners after mediators provided guarantees of a safe transfer of hostages from the Gaza Strip in the next phases of a ceasefire deal, the N12 TV channel reported.

Earlier on Thursday, eight hostages, including three Israeli citizens and five Thai nationals, were released from Gaza. Their handover to the Red Cross turned out to be chaotic after a crowd surrendered the hostages, putting them in danger. Consequently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered that the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails be suspended until a safe handover of hostages to Red Cross members in the Gaza Strip was guaranteed.