India, Russia preparing trips for 2025, including presidential ones — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. New Delhi and Moscow have planned a number of visits for 2025, including top-level ones, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian-Indian conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club and the Vivekananda Foundation.

"As we begin 2025, we have a number of important visits planned, including high-level meetings that we will be working on," the diplomat said.

"It is especially important, in this regard, to know and receive information from think tanks and experts in their respective fields, as well as to take their suggestions into account in this changing world, where we all face new challenges. Their recommendations are mutually beneficial to our countries," he said. "Therefore, I expect this conference to present specific proposals for enhancing our relations, not only on a bilateral basis but also in regional and global contexts," the envoy added.

Speaking at a briefing earlier, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said India and Russia were coordinating dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi, where the traditional annual India-Russia summit will be held this year.

Last year, on November 19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Putin would visit India, and Moscow and New Delhi would begin preparations for the trip. He noted that the Indian prime minister visited Russia twice in 2024.

Modi made a two-day visit to Moscow in July 2024 during the 22nd Russia-India Summit. In October, he traveled to Kazan to attend the BRICS Summit.

The conference

The first Russian-Indian conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club and the Vivekananda International Foundation took place in January 2024 in New Delhi.

The Valdai International Discussion Club, established in September 2004, brings together Russian and foreign experts in politics, economics, culture, and the humanities. Initially created to promote dialogue between Russia and the international community, the club has since expanded its goals to include the independent and objective analysis of political, economic, and social events in Russia and around the world. It also emphasizes the collaborative creation of strategies to address the current global systemic challenges.

The Vivekananda International Foundation is a think tank based in New Delhi, created through the collaborative efforts of India's leading security experts, diplomats, and philanthropists. Its aim is to develop innovative approaches to India's security and well-being, empowering India to play its rightful role in global affairs.