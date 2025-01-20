Canada has no intention of joining US — politician

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. Canada has no desire to become part of the United States and will firmly defend its independence, stated Chrystia Freeland, a candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada.

"We are glad to have you as neighbors, but we have no interest in joining you. Canadians are proud and independent. We’re going to keep it that way," she said in a piece for The Washington Post.

Freeland noted that it all began as a joke made at US President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and in several social media posts. Recently, however, a columnist for The New York Times seriously proposed making Canada the 51st state.

The politician warned that intimidation by the US would not work. "We will not escalate, but we will not back down. If you hit us, we will hit back — and our blows will be precisely targeted. We are smaller than you, to be sure, but the stakes for us are immeasurably higher. Do not doubt our resolve," Freeland emphasized, addressing the Americans.

Instead of confrontation, Canada's former deputy prime minister suggested the US strengthen economic and security ties.

Since winning the election, Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada could become the US' 51st state. The Republican claimed that many Canadians were allegedly in favor of this idea. Furthermore, Trump argued that such a union would not only provide economic stability for Canada but also offer protection against external threats.