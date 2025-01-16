Central African Republic interested in investments from Russia — president

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Central African Republic (CAR) is interested in investments from Russia in agriculture and mineral resources mining and also need deliveries of special machinery from Russia, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera said during talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"As regards the economy, we are ready to facilitate serious cooperation in spheres of agriculture, energy, mines and geology. Concerning agriculture, the CAR boasts huge potential, we have large territory - over 15 mln hectares. We are ready to develop this sector but we are short of specialists and required equipment," Touadera said.

"We would like that investors from Russia to invest more in projects related to agriculture and animal farming, to facilitate diversification of cotton and peanuts exports. We believe Russia can supply machinery and equipment to us and provide technologies for agriculture development, so that we can raise cotton and produce sugar. As regards special machinery for agriculture development, we are also interested in it," he added.