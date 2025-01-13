Qatar hands to Israel, Hamas final draft on Gaza deal — Reuters

DOHA, January 13. /TASS/. Qatar has handed Israel and Hamas a final draft of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement, Reuters said, citing a source.

According to the source, on the evening of January 12, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks with David Barnea, chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, and Steven Witkoff, US President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for his special envoy for the Middle East. "A breakthrough was reached in Doha after midnight," the source noted.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed negotiators to head to Doha to continue consultations on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. On January 12, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN that the sides were very close to a ceasefire deal, which may be reached before US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

On Sunday night, the Israeli prime minister’s office said that Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden had discussed progress of the Gaza talks.

At the end of November 2023, the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas reported reaching an agreement with Israel, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, on a humanitarian truce which lasted a week. Israel managed to liberate 110 hostages during this time. On December 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and announced renewed fighting in the Gaza Strip, which continues to this day. After several rounds of talks held in 2024 with the participation of Egypt, Qatar and the US, the parties to the conflict could not reach an agreement on the deal.

On January 2, Netanyahu’s office said that an Israeli delegation will soon travel to Qatar to resume the negotiations. The latest round of dialogue with Israeli representatives was held in Doha at the end of 2024.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border settlements and seizing more than 240 hostages. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.