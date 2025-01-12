Biden, Netanyahu discuss prospects for ceasefire in Gaza — White House

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. Prospects for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip were the focus of a phone call between US outgoing President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.

"President Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel. The two leaders discussed the ongoing negotiations in Doha for a ceasefire and hostage release deal based on the May 27, 2024 arrangement described by the President last year and endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council," it said.

Apart from that, they discussed "the fundamentally changed regional circumstances following the ceasefire deal in Lebanon, the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, and the weakening of Iran’s power in the region."

Earlier, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that the sides are very close to a ceasefire deal, which may be reached before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hostilities continue until now.