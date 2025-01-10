Israeli attacks kill about 490 people in Gaza in first days of 2025 — media

DUBAI, January 10. /TASS/. Nearly 490 Palestinians have died in Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of 2025, the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera reported, citing data from the enclave's medical services.

Earlier, the Health Ministry of the Palestinian enclave said that more than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed due to the actions of the Israeli army since October 2023.

Tensions escalated again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel’s territory, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children, and the elderly. In response, Israel initiated a military campaign in Gaza with the objective of destroying the military and political structure of Hamas and rescuing all those abducted. Combat operations in the Gaza Strip continue to this day.