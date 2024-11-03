About 100 projectiles launched at Israel from Lebanon since daybreak — IDF

TEL AVIV, November 3. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has recorded that the militants from the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah launched approximately 100 projectiles from Lebanon in the direction of the Jewish state today.

According to the army press service, "as of 15:00, approximately 100 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Sunday, November 3rd)."

The IDF noted that it "will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.".