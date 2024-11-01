Israeli strike kills 12 people in eastern Lebanon — media

BEIRUT, November 1. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force struck the Amhaz settlement located near the city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, the country's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

It notes that the attack targeted a residential building. According to preliminary data, at least 12 people were killed in the shelling. Debris removal is still underway.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. On the night of October 1, the Israeli army announced the beginning of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.