MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. The Higher State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State will review a concept that designates nuclear weapons as a guarantee of the Union State’s sovereignty, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov stated on Thursday.

"Among the documents we are preparing for the session of the Higher State Council, the security concept of the Union State is paramount. This agreement serves as a guarantee for the member states, stipulating the use of nuclear weapons as a safeguard for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of our nations," Ryzhenkov told reporters at the 2nd International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

Ryzhenkov emphasized that, while the West has distanced itself from Belarus and Russia, its treatment of Russian and Belarusian citizens amounts to "near genocide." "In these challenging times, Belarus may choose to refrain from active participation in the conflict, while still playing a role in shaping peacekeeping initiatives in the region," he asserted.

Earlier reports indicated that the Union State’s security concept and a treaty on security guarantees for Russia and Belarus are scheduled to be signed at a meeting of their Supreme State Council on December 5.