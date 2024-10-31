Over 830,000 Lebanese residents displaced due to hostilities

BEIRUT, October 31. /TASS/. More than 830,000 Lebanese citizens have been displaced as a result of the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, alongside the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Lebanon.

The OCHA reported that "834,746 people have been displaced within Lebanon since October 8, 2023, of whom 52% are female and 48% are male."

The report also highlighted that 189,298 of the displaced individuals have been temporarily accommodated in 1,100 shelters, with 935 (84%) of these shelters already at full capacity.

On September 23, Israel initiated a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah formations, conducting extensive airstrikes on the group’s military facilities in Lebanon. On September 27, Israel confirmed the elimination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in a strike in Beirut. The organization acknowledged his death and vowed to continue its fight against Israel. In the early hours of October 1, Israel announced the commencement of a ground operation in southern Lebanon's border areas.