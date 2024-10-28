Kuwait hopes Arabian summit on Gaza and Lebanon will facilitate ceasefire — top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Kuwait considers the upcoming Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza and Lebanon in Saudi Arabia to be significant for achieving a ceasefire and intends to participate, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya stated at a press conference following talks with his Russian counterpart.

"We believe this summit is essential for amplifying all ongoing efforts toward a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. I trust this presents an opportunity to complement the activities of the Arab-Muslim ministerial group," he said. "We welcome this invitation and these calls. We hope to participate."

"It is also necessary to clarify what needs to be done after the war is over as well," the top diplomat noted. "I hope that this will all become clear soon."