No plans to develop nuclear weapons after Israel’s attack, says Iranian diplomat

DUBAI, October 28. /TASS/. Tehran will continue to pursue a policy of refraining from creating nuclear weapons after Israel’s attack, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"Our position on weapons of mass destruction is crystal clear and remains unchanged: based on a fatwa issued by the country’s supreme religious and political authority and common sense, we have no plans to move our nuclear program to the military track," he stated at a press conference broadcast by Iranian State Radio and Television.

The Iranian supreme leader’s fatwa, which bans the production of nuclear weapons saying that it is anti-Islamic, has been in effect since 2003.

On October 26, the Israeli army announced strikes on military facilities in Iran in response to "continuous attacks." According to the Iranian Air Defense Force, military sites in the provinces of Ilam, Tehran and Khuzestan came under attack but only limited damage was reported as the country’s air defenses had repelled the main attack. The Iranian military said that at least four service members had been killed.