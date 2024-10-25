Russia sets high standards by its BRICS Summit in Kazan — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia has set a high bar by successfully organizing the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Deputy Foreign Minister and BRICS sherpa Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference following the event.

"Kazan has become a hub of international relations, establishing itself as a center of attraction and a source of major news. I believe this is a significant milestone in forming a multipolar world order. This is unprecedented; there is nothing to compare it with," he emphasized. "We [Russia] have set a high bar for this kind of work," he added.

Ryabkov noted that there is no reason to doubt that all the guests, whether foreign or Russian visitors who had not previously been to Kazan, "literally fell in love with the capital of Tatarstan, embracing the spirit of friendliness and openness that characterized communication both on the sidelines of the summit and throughout the city."

"I would like to sincerely thank the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov, along with all the leaders of the republic, the city of Kazan, and its residents, for the warm welcome," said the deputy foreign minister. "This event contributes to one of the goals set by the Russian chairmanship: to showcase our country in all its diversity and beauty," he added.

The BRICS Summit

The 16th BRICS Summit, which has become a key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the event, its participants adopted the Kazan Declaration, focusing on the group’s development, global issues and the need to resolve regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the association. The Kazan Summit was the first time they participated as full members.