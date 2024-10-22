Conflict in Ukraine can be settled if all parties save face — Hungarian Expert

BUDAPEST, October 22. /TASS/. Ukraine, Russia, and Western countries are all weary of the Ukrainian conflict, but reaching a compromise is challenging because each party wants to save face and has its own objectives, a Hungarian political scientist told TASS.

In discussions with reporters, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed Moscow's interest in ending the Ukrainian conflict "as soon as possible and, naturally, by peaceful means." He emphasized Russia's willingness to resume talks based on the Istanbul agreements with Ukraine from the spring of 2022.

"Russia has repeatedly stated that peace is necessary," Gabor Stier, a member of the Valdai Discussion Club, commented on Putin’s meeting with BRICS media representatives. However, he noted that Moscow seeks substantive discussions leading to an agreement on lasting peace, rather than a temporary truce. "Simply discussing the need for a peaceful settlement will not end hostilities," he said.

According to Stier, "fatigue from the conflict is evident not only in Ukraine and Russia but also in the West," yet the involved parties "are striving to save face." Furthermore, they have opposing objectives. Russia views Ukraine’s potential NATO membership as completely unacceptable, while Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky considers an invitation to NATO central to his so-called victory plan. Meanwhile, the West is becoming increasingly entangled in the Ukrainian conflict, and "the stakes are rising for it," Stier remarked.

Therefore, he suggests, dialogue on Ukraine is necessary, but it may not be feasible until the fall of 2025. This is a realistic perspective on the developments, he added.

Referring to Putin’s meeting with BRICS media leaders, Stier noted that the Russian president chose the right moment and venue to declare Russia’s readiness for talks with Ukraine based on the Istanbul agreements. "He knew his audience well. The countries of the so-called global South are not interested in prolonging the war. They are addressing this issue pragmatically, particularly from an economic standpoint. Russia must consider the positions of its allies or, at least, neutral countries," the Hungarian expert emphasized.