Israeli army strikes over 230 Hezbollah targets overnight — press service

TEL AVIV, October 22. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have continued their operational activities in southern Lebanon, eliminating dozens of terrorists and striking over 230 Hezbollah targets overnight, the army press service reported.

"Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force struck roughly 230 Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist targets in Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip, including three command centers belonging to the Hezbollah air units, responsible, among other things, for launching unmanned aerial vehicles towards Israel," the press service said.

According to the report, the IDF's 36th and 146th Divisions operating in southern Lebanon "eliminated scores of Hezbollah fighters by carrying out air and ground operations, hit dozens of terrorist targets, and destroyed a large number of weapons."

The press office stated that the Israeli military discovered a command center of the Hezbollah's headquarters. The Israeli Air Force conducted an intelligence-based strike on the center, thus averting the threat and destroying nearly 15 terrorists.

The IDF continued fighting in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip, enabling the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone along designated routes. The army evacuated thousands of peaceful residents and arrested dozens of terrorists disguised as civilians. It eliminated ten terrorists operating nearby, posing a threat to the Israeli troops, the IDF Press Service reported.

The Israeli Air Force struck a launcher and rockets poised to run in the Rafah area over the past day, the military also said. The IDF dismantled terrorist infrastructure and located large quantities of weaponry. Furthermore, the Israeli troops have completed a dismantling operation in the Beit Lahia area in the northern Gaza Strip, destroying terrorist tunnel mines and a launcher consisting of five weapons.