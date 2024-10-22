Afghanistan may attend current or next BRICS Summit — minister

ALMATY, October 22. /TASS/ A delegation from Afghanistan may participate in the ongoing BRICS Summit in Kazan or attend the next event organized by the organization, Taliban Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin Azizi stated.

"We have actually composed a letter [requesting participation in the BRICS Summit in Kazan] and sent it, now it is under consideration by BRICS officials. Respectively, when we get a reply from BRICS, when it makes a certain decision, we will make our certain decision as well. Perhaps we will participate [in the BRICS Summit] this time or next time," Azizi told TASS on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum.

Afghanistan is interested in "participating as an observer", Azizi mentioned.

According to media reports, the Taliban authorities sent an application in September for Afghanistan's delegation to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

In early October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko informed reporters that the BRICS countries have not yet reached a consensus on the participation of Afghanistan's delegation in the Summit in Kazan. "Everything is in our hands, so nothing is off the table," Rudenko added.