Over 20 attacks on healthcare facilities registered in Lebanon since September — WHO

GENEVA, October 16. /TASS/. At least 23 attacks on healthcare infrastructure, personnel and patients have taken place in Lebanon since September 17, leaving 72 people killed and 43 wounded, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

"Since the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon on 17 September 2024, WHO has verified 23 attacks on health care in Lebanon that have led to 72 deaths and 43 injuries among health workers and patients," the organization said in a statement.

Of them, 15 incidents impacted health facilities, while 13 impacted health transport.

Out of 207 primary health care centres and dispensaries in conflict-affected areas, 100 are now closed. Hospitals have also had to close or evacuate due to structural damage or their proximity to areas of intense bombardment. As of October 15, five hospitals have been evacuated and another five partially evacuated.

"WHO calls for attacks on health care to stop. Health care should be protected at all times. Peace is the only solution," the organization said.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.