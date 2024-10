TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. The Israeli army (IDF) has registered a new attack on the northern parts of the country from the territory of Lebanon.

According to the IDF, some 15 missiles were launched towards Upper and Central Galilee.

Most of the missiles were intercepted. Several landings were reported in the area of the northern city of Karmiel. "Details are being clarified," the army noted.