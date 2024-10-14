Israeli airstrike on apartment building in northern Lebanon kills 18 civilians

BEIRUT, October 14. /TASS/. At least 18 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on an apartment building in the Aitou settlement in northern Lebanon, the country’s Red Cross Society said on its X page.

Four other civilians were injured, the agency said. Projectiles were fired at a house where refugees from southern Lebanon had settled. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble, and the number of dead and injured could rise.

A member of Hezbollah's political leadership, Ahmad Fakih, is among the dead, Voice of Lebanon radio reported. He and his relatives rented four apartments in the building, which housed more than 20 people. Fakih and his family had moved to northern Lebanon from the Israeli border town of Aitaroun.