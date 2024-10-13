Hezbollah says its units hit Israeli Merkava tank in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 13. /TASS/. Hezbollah has said that its units ambushed and attacked an Israeli tank in southern Lebanon.

"In the course of an operation, our fighters struck a Merkava tank of the enemy with a guided missile," Hezbollah said on its Telegram channel. "The missile hit the armored vehicle, casuing casualties among its crew."

The incident occurred near the border village of Al-Quzah.

It was the firth Israeli tank hit by Hezbollah since October 1, when Israel launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon.

According to Hezbollah’s statement, Shiite units repelled several Israeli attacks during the day.

The Al Mayadeen television channel reported earlier that a Merkava tank drove into a mine planted by Hamas fighters west of the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.