Death toll of Israeli airstrikes at Beirut grows to 22, over 22 people injured

BEIRUT, October 11. /TASS/. The death toll of the Israeli airstrikes at two buildings in downtown Beirut has increased to 22, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on social media, adding that 117 people got injured.

Previously, the ministry reported 18 people killed and 92 injured.

Rescue operations continue in the two districts of Beirut, where the attacked buildings are located. The firefighters were able to evacuate all residents, who got block on the upper floors of one building.

According to Al Hadath, these buildings were used by the Hezbollah movement, and the airstrikes possibly targeted head of the Hezbollah intelligence Wafiq Safa.