Israeli strike on school in central Gaza kills 28, leaves over 50 injured — doctors

CAIRO, October 10. /TASS/. At least 28 people were killed and 54 suffered injuries in an Israeli airstrike on a school in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said on the X social media platform.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the Rafida school is located near its headquarters. Rescuers are working at the scene, providing assistance to the injured. Gaza’s Health Ministry has confirmed the Red Crescent’s death toll data.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Government Media Office said that the attack had killed 26 people and left another 92 injured, mostly women and children. The agency added that the school was accommodating displaced persons and refugees were gathering to receive food and humanitarian aid.

Earlier, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reported an attack on a school in the city of Rafah but later corrected its report, saying that a school in Deir al-Balah came under fire.