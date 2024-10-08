Biden postpones trips to Germany, Angola in view of Milton hurricane — White House

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. President of the United States Joe Biden has postponed indefinitely his scheduled official visits to Germany and Angola on October 11-15 in view of the approaching hurricane Milton, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Given the projected trajectory and strength of Hurricane Milton, President Biden is postponing his upcoming trip to Germany and Angola in order to oversee preparations for and the response to Hurricane Milton, in addition to the ongoing response to the impacts of Hurricane Helene across the Southeast," the statement reads.

On September 25, Category 4 Hurricane Helene made landfall in the sparsely populated Big Bend region in Florida. Shortly thereafter, it weakened to a Category 1 and then to a tropical storm.

On October 1, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the recovery process from Hurricane Helene would take years and would be extremely expensive. On October 2, CNN reported that the death toll from Hurricane Helene had reached 162. Moody’s Analytics estimates damage from the disaster at around $34 billion.