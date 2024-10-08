Russian military distributes humanitarian aid in Syria’s Damascus governorate

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria carried out a humanitarian mission in the Hirjillah refugee camp in Syria’s Damascus governorate, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"A total of 600 sets of food weighting 5.9 metric tons in total were distributed among those in need," he said.

According to the official, over the past day, 9,586 people from Lebanon crossed the Syrian Arab Republic’s border via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar and Jdaidet Yabous.