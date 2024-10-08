Iran warns countries helping Israel down Iranian missiles about its ‘crushing response’

DUBAI, October 8. /TASS/. Iran has warned about its tough response to the countries that helped Israel repel its recent missile attack.

"Countries that helped the criminal Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) intercept Iranian missiles during Operation True Promise-2 must bear in mind that their hostile step will be imprinted in the historic memory of the Iranian people and they will receive a crushing response," Ebrahim Aziz, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s commission on national security and foreign policy, told the RoozPlus news portal.

According to the Iranian lawmaker, Israeli allies’ efforts proved to be futile as they "were unable to stop the operation and bar it from reaching its goals."

Iran dubbed its recent missile attack on Israel ‘True Promise-2’ after a similar operation, True Promise-1, that was staged by Iran in April 2024 in retaliation for Israel’s shelling attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. Back then, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Jordan helped Israel repel the Iranian attack.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack against the Jewish state in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.

On October 1, the US Department of State confirmed that not only the United States but also other Israeli partners had helped it repel the Iranian attack. British Secretary of State for Defense John Healey also confirmed that British warplanes had been scrambled to take part in rebuffing the attack.