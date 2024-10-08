Sri Lanka to request BRICS membership at Kazan summit — cabinet spokesperson

NEW DELHI, October 8. /TASS/. Sri Lanka plans to submit an official request for BRICS membership at the group’s upcoming summit in the Russian city of Kazan, the South Asian nation’s government spokesperson Vijitha Herath said.

"We hope to request BRICS membership for Sri Lanka, and during the recent meeting with the Indian foreign minister, we sought India's support for our membership," the Newsfirst news website quoted him as saying.

The cabinet spokesperson also said that Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake would not be able to attend the summit so "the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will participate at the official level."