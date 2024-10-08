North Korea to speed up steps toward becoming military super power, Kim says

SEOUL, October 8. /TASS/. North Korea will accelerate efforts to become a military superpower and a major nuclear power, the country’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un as saying.

In a speech at the University of National Defense on October 7, the North Korean leader said breaking the strategic balance on the Korean peninsula would mean war, so he justified North Korea’s policy course aimed at possessing physical means that would help "contain the adversary and keep the situation under control." "Our steps toward becoming a military superpower and a nuclear power will accelerate," Kim said.

"The military alliance of the United States and the Republic of Korea, as flouted by the puppets themselves, has become completely nuclear-based, and we need to keep our military preparedness at an endlessly high level," he added. Kim threatened to use nuclear weapons as he said the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) was confronted by "the world’s largest nuclear power."

Kim Jong Un emphasized that North Korea would "not tolerate" any disruption to the military balance on the Korean Peninsula.