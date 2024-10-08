Seven killed, 11 wounded in Israel’s strike on Damascus’ neighborhood

BEIRUT, October 8. /TASS/. At least seven civilians died and eleven others were wounded after Israel’s airstrike on a residential house in Damascus’ Mezzeh neighborhood, the Syrian defense ministry said.

"At about 8:15 p.m. local time (5:15 GMT) this evening, the Israeli enemy carried out an act of aggression from the occupied Golan Heights and fired three projectiles at one of residential and commercial buildings in the densely-populated Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus," it wrote on its Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to the ministry, seven civilians, including children and women, died and eleven more received wounds.

The Al Hadath television channel reported earlier that the attacked building was located less than one kilometer from the Iranian embassy.

On October 2, the Syrian defense ministry said that Israel’s strike on a residential building in Damascus’ Mezzeh neighborhood had claimed the lives of three civilians and left three others wounded. The Syrian foreign ministry condemned Israel’s attacks on the country’s civilian population and called on the United Nations Security Council to take measures against the Jewish state.

On April 1, Israeli warplanes delivered a strike on a building in the Mezzeh neighborhood that housed the Iranian embassy’s consular department. Seven Iranian military advisers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and six Syrians were killed.