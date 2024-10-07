Iran not going to allow Israel to launch new round of violence — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Tehran will not allow Israel to trigger another round of crisis in the Middle East, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told TASS.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow Israel to impose a new round of violence and crisis on the region," the diplomat stated.

"The Israeli regime lives in a world of delusions," he continued. "This regime violates all humanitarian and international regulations. It is essential to put an end to this behavior," he added.

According to the ambassador, the behavior of Western countries is "surprising" in this context.

"These nations remain silent on the genocide in the Gaza Strip, show no reaction to the attacks and killings in Lebanon and Syria, ignore the attacks on diplomatic centers and assassinations carried out by the Israeli regime, yet unanimously condemn Iran’s legitimate defense," he explained. "The countries of the region are concerned about this situation," Jalali emphasized.