SAMBEK SETTLEMENT /Rostov Region/, October 8. /TASS/. The situation in the liberated city of Ugledar remains tense as the enemy continues shelling attacks, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told reporters.

"The situation in Ugledar remains tense; the enemy continues to carry out selling attacks on Ugledar. They are still trying to ‘bite back,’ which is why tensions are still there," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Ugledar on October 3. The city is an important logistics hub in the DPR. The liberation of Ugledar makes it possible for Russian troops to reach the next line of Ukrainian defenses in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, push the Ukrainian army farther away from the DPR capital of Donetsk and reduce the number of shelling attacks on Yelenovka and Volnovakha. It will also step up pressure on the Ukrainian battlegroup in Kurakhovo and logistics hubs on the way to the city of Zaporozhye, and allow the Russian army to continue its offensive in the area.