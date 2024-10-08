Israeli military dismantles tunnel crossing into Israel from Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. The Israeli military has found and dismantled an underground tunnel running from Lebanon across the border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF, the tunnel "crossed approximately 10 meters from the Marwahin area in Lebanon into Israeli territory near the Zar'it community." The tunnel was spotted several months ago and was blocked at the border area to bar exit into Israel’s territory.

"The tunnel was located as part of the IDF’s operations to dismantle Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon," the IDF said. "IDF troops, including special units, scanned the tunnel and located weapons, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles. The tunnel was under full operational control until the arrival of the soldiers in the area to prevent its use for terrorist activities."

"At this stage, aside from this tunnel, no other tunnels crossing from Lebanon into Israel are known," the IDF added.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. Later, Hezbollah confirmed his death and warned about retaliation. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.