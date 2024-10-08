Israel delivers four strikes on southern neighborhoods of Beirut

BEIRUT, October 9. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes delivered four precision strikes on Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon’s southern suburbs, a local civil defense source has told a TASS correspondent.

"Several powerful explosions were heard. Eyewitnesses reported from the scene that serious damage was observed in residential areas," the source said. "Casualties are possible, because not all residents managed to evacuate from southern districts in time."

On October 7, Israeli air raids on southern outskirts of Beirut left 15 people killed and 46 wounded.