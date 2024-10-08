Russian defense minister hold talks with Burkina Faso’s PM

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Issues of cooperation were the focus of Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov’s talks with visiting Prime Minister of Burkina Faso Apollinaire J. Kyelem de Tambela, the Russian defense ministry said.

"We value the friendly nature of our relations and cooperation formats between us. Relations between our countries are based on the principles of mutual respect and due account of each other’s interests, and have gained positive dynamics in recent years," it said.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries.

"I believe that our today’s meeting will be another step on the path of the development of our friendly ties," the Russian minister stressed.

Burkina Faso’s prime minister, in turn, welcomed the current level of bilateral relations.

The delegation from Burkina Faso is currently in Russia to attend the Burkina Faso’s Economic Days forum.