Russian stock indices falling on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday in the red, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged down by 0.2% to 2,788.37 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.24% to 913.97 points. The yuan added 1.04% to 13.65 rubles.

"The market situation was mixed for the Russian market. Foreign currencies were becoming more expensive, while oil and other resource prices dipped notably on news from China. Chinese officials did not indicate the large-scale incentives awaited in the markets during the briefing dedicated to economic development," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,725-2,825 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World said. Freedom Finance Global expects the index to be within 2,750-2,850 points on Wednesday.