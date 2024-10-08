At least four killed in Israel’s strike on residential house in Damascus — TV

BEIRUT, October 8. /TASS/. At least four people died after Israel’s airstrike on a residential house in Damascus’ Mezzeh neighborhood, the Al Hadath television channel said, citing sources in the Syrian capital city.

According to the sources, the building was located less than one kilometer from the Iranian embassy. The area has been cordoned off by the police. A rescue operation is underway.

On April 1, Israeli warplanes delivered a strike on a building in the Mezzeh neighborhood that housed the Iranian embassy’s consular department. Seven Iranian military advisers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and six Syrians were killed.