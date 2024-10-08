Russian exports to the US lowest since January 1993 — statistics

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. Russian exports to the United States fell from $295.3 mln in July to $84.4 mln in August 2024, according to data released by the US Census Bureau.

US imports from Russia in August were the lowest since January 1993, when they totaled $47.4 mln.

Exports of US goods to Russia contracted to $54.5 mln this August.

Earlier reports said US annual exports to Russia became record low throughout the history of bilateral trade calculations and totaled $597.3 mln in 2023, compared to $1.7 bln in 2022. US imports of Russian goods fell from $14.45 bln in 2022 to $4.57 bln last year. Washington is calculating indicators of bilateral trade since 1992.

The decline in trade is associated with large-scale export restrictions and other sanctions introduced by the US against Russia.