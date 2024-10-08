{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian exports to the US lowest since January 1993 — statistics

Exports of US goods to Russia contracted to $54.5 mln this August

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. Russian exports to the United States fell from $295.3 mln in July to $84.4 mln in August 2024, according to data released by the US Census Bureau.

US imports from Russia in August were the lowest since January 1993, when they totaled $47.4 mln.

Exports of US goods to Russia contracted to $54.5 mln this August.

Earlier reports said US annual exports to Russia became record low throughout the history of bilateral trade calculations and totaled $597.3 mln in 2023, compared to $1.7 bln in 2022. US imports of Russian goods fell from $14.45 bln in 2022 to $4.57 bln last year. Washington is calculating indicators of bilateral trade since 1992.

The decline in trade is associated with large-scale export restrictions and other sanctions introduced by the US against Russia.

Russian stock indices falling on Tuesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged down by 0.2% to 2,788.37 points
Read more
Press review: Israeli reprisal against Iran looms and Iraq bets on Russia amid US exit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 3rd
Read more
Ukrainian conflict can end in 15 days without Western support for Kiev — Borrell
In that case, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have achieved his goals, the EU top diplomat said
Read more
White House unable to confirm report of Bout’s involvement in weapons supplies to Houthis
I can't confirm that report today, White House Press Secretary said
Read more
Surprise was ‘key factor for success’ in Ugledar — battle group East’s deputy chief
All those who took part in storming this stronghold will be nominated for state decorations
Read more
Increase in violence in Middle East may affect entire world, Russian envoy says
Gennady Gatilov emphasized that "on October 7, 2023, the world was shaken by a horrifying tragedy in Israel, which claimed the lives of nearly 1,200 people and shattered thousands of human fates"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Grodovka community in Donbass region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Underground tunnels were built in Lebanon to attack Israel, envoy says
When we launched an operation in Lebanon a week ago - after a whole year of diplomatic efforts and negotiations - we immediately discovered the same underground depots and tunnels designed for an attack on Israel
Read more
Orban says his country 'will not surrender' to Brussels, world powers, migrants
Hungarian Prime Minister also praised Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, saying that in Hungary he was seen as a hero for securing Italy's borders and protecting Europe
Read more
Man-made emergency situation introduced in Crimea’s Feodosia in wake of fire at oil depot
Traffic was suspended on two streets in downtown Feodosia
Read more
Group of Russian climbers found dead in Nepal — mountaineering community
One of the climbers began to feel symptoms of altitude sickness and was forced to descend to a lower camp, Spokeswoman Anna Piunova said
Read more
Nuclear test ban organization says Iranian seismic event looks like earthquake — diplomat
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Iran’s province of Semnan southeast of the capital Tehran on October 5
Read more
Israeli official confirms that HAMAS leader Sinwar still alive — portal
According to the source, Sinwar sent a number of messages to HAMAS mediators in Qatar recently
Read more
Ukraine may start using French fighter jets next year — minister
Sebastien Lecornu specified that the aircraft will have new equipment, in particular air-to-ground combat capabilities
Read more
Buffer zone between Israel, Lebanon to be protected by peacekeepers — US official
"For a variety of reasons" UNIFIL and the Lebanese armed forces have been failing "to prevent Hezbollah from sitting in those areas just over the border from Israel and launching rocket strikes and other attacks against Israel.", US Department of State Spokesperson said
Read more
Russia remains integral to ITER project — organization’s Director General
According to Pietro Barabaschi, ITER is proud to have Russia involved, and will not change its policy of cooperation
Read more
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Read more
Hezbollah fighters use paragliders in attempt to infiltrate Israel’s northern border — TV
Lebanese TV channel also reported earlier that on October 6, Hezbollah fighters tried to enter the territory of the Israeli state through an underground tunnel system in the Kibbutz Doviv area
Read more
Russian, Chinese warships practice anti-submarine tasks in Asia-Pacific
"A Ka-27PL anti-submarine helicopter was used to search for the notional enemy’s submarine," the Pacific Fleet’s press service said
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about the death of Russian climbers in Nepal
On the morning of October 6, the group of climbers left the camp to climb, and after that contact with them was lost
Read more
Court in Moscow hands down lengthy prison sentence to 72-year-old US mercenary Hubbard
The court also ordered 142,000 hryvnias ($3,400) confiscated from the defendant and paid to the Russian state
Read more
UN General Assembly adopts Russian resolution against glorification of Nazism
The document was supported by 120 countries, while ten abstained and 50 voted against it
Read more
Settling conflict with Russia among Georgia’s top priorities — PM
Dwelling on the government’s foreign policy plans for the next four years, Irakli Kobakhidze cited resetting relations with the United States and the European Union as "the most important national ask"
Read more
Uganda gives US ambassador three days to leave country
According to Ugandan Armed Forces Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba, William Popp engaged in activities that are inconsistent with his diplomatic status
Read more
Situation in Ugledar remains tense as Ukrainian troops continue shelling attacks
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Ugledar on October 3
Read more
Ukraine admits worsening of situation for its troops near Selidovo in DPR
According to spokesman for Ukraine’s 15th Kara-Dag brigade of operational assignment at the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaly Milovidov, the Russian military has intensified the suppression of Ukrainian firing positions
Read more
Iranian lawmaker calls to revise country’s defense doctrine banning nuclear weapons
Iran has repeatedly emphasized that the supreme leader’s fatwa that the production of nuclear weapons in the country is against Islam is in effect in the country
Read more
SVR chief implicates US, Britain in Nord Stream sabotage
"While the investigation into this sabotage is ongoing in the West, "its course gives no hope that the real culprits behind the incident will ever be punished," Sergey Naryshkin stressed
Read more
Lavrov cautions West against discussions of allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russia
At a meeting in Kiev on September 11, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky did not make any decisions regarding the authorization for Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia with US-supplied weapons
Read more
Hezbollah claims it struck Israel's Glilot military base near Tel-Aviv
Hezbollah also shelled the settlements of Adamit, Hanita and Shlomi in Western Galilee from its multiple rocket launchers in the reported period
Read more
CIS foreign ministers adopt statement on security in Eurasia — executive committee
The statement reaffirms the readiness of the Commonwealth countries "to make a practical contribution to the creation of an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia, sustainable and long-term stabilization of the military and political situation, as well as the settlement of existing regional conflicts and the prevention of new ones"
Read more
Desertion epidemic reaches massive proportions in Ukraine — journalist
Accoridng to Vladimir Boiko, the total number of deserters now stands at 170,000 people
Read more
Kiev, allies start to realize need for negotiations with Russia — FT
The article says that "the mood is shifting" in "Washington and some western capitals," as well as "in the corridors of" the Kiev government
Read more
Chinese-Russian relations withstand all tests, continue developing — Chinese ambassador
Over the past 75 years, our relations have survived the tests of the difficulties of the international situation and have always maintained vitality and energy
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen loot apartments of Ugledar residents before fleeing — top brass
The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian troops tried to literally knock people out of the town
Read more
Russia to keep gathering evidence of Kiev’s use of toxic chemicals, diplomat says
"The perpetrators of these and other crimes against Russian citizens will be identified and won’t avoid being duly punished," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Investigative Committee of Belarus charges 45 people with plotting coup
According to the committee, investigative actions are currently underway, inter alia "inspections, searches, seizure of property, and other procedural measures
Read more
Cuban leader calls Putin his friend in message of birthday greetings
The Russian president turned 72 on October 7
Read more
Russian assets frozen in the Netherlands melt to 97.2 mln euros from 660 mln — newspaper
According to the publication, "Russian assets worth more than half a billion euros were apparently released with the approval of the ministry"
Read more
Lavrov briefs CIS colleagues on Russia’s approaches to Middle East, Ukraine crises
Russian Foreign Ministe adopted a number of joint statements, including on the principles of cooperation in ensuring security in Eurasia, the unacceptability of using unilateral restrictive measures in international relations
Read more
Ukrainian attacks kill 70, injure 300 civilians in Kursk Region — envoy
"The significant part of these people are those injured on the territory controlled by the Kiev militants," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Russia hammers Ukrainian military airfields by Kinzhal hypersonic missiles
Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the community of Zoryanoye Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Iran not going to allow Israel to launch new round of violence — envoy to Russia
According to Kazem Jalali, the behavior of Western countries is "surprising" in this context
Read more
Realities for settlement in Ukraine have changed significantly — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said that "the issue of the day should be ending the conflict, not establishing a ceasefire"
Read more
Israel launches limited operations against Hezbollah in southwestern Lebanon — IDF
Over the past year, the 146th Division has operated in the northern sector of Israel’s border with Lebanon
Read more
Ukraine not going to renew gas transit agreement with Russia — Ukrainian PM
The International Energy Agency earlier highlighted the significant risk for the full stop of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine after 2024, because the gas transit contract between the two countries expires at the turn of this year
Read more
Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill at least 13 people, 25 wounded — WAFA
Emergency services continue search and rescue operations in in the Bureij refugee camp in the central part of the enclave, the agency noted
Read more
Russia-Azerbaijan relations develop positively — Putin
The Russian leader and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gathered for an informal meeting on Monday evening
Read more
FACTBOX: Commonwealth of Independent States
Members of the Commonwealth are states that have acceded to the CIS Charter within one year of its adoption
Read more
Russia's allies come to rescue after Siemens fails to deliver on Akkuyu NPP deal
According to Alexander Novak, Russia and the Turkish side are assessing how this situation will impact the overall project timeline
Read more
Scientists Ambros, Ruvkun win Nobel Prize in Medicine for groundbreaking microRNA work
The Nobel Committee said that microRNAs are "fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function"
Read more
Russian stock indices falling on Monday — market data
The yuan ticked up by 0.47% to 13.51 rubles over the day
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver Project 22800 missile corvette Rzhev to Russian Navy
All the work was carried out in compliance with the construction schedule and large-size equipment and weapons systems were mounted on the ship
Read more
US journalist describes Russia’s liberation of Ugledar as "major setback" for Kiev
In Stavros Atlamazoglou opinion, now the Ukrainian military will have to ensure that the Russian forces don’t take advantage of the fall of Ugledar "and create an operational breakthrough in the wider area"
Read more
Slovakia ready to host lower-level meetings for summit on Ukraine — prime minister
Slovakia, as Fico noted, is interested in continuing intergovernmental consultations with Ukraine
Read more
North Korea to speed up steps toward becoming military super power, Kim says
"The military alliance of the United States and the Republic of Korea, as flouted by the puppets themselves, has become completely nuclear-based, and we need to keep our military preparedness at an endlessly high level," Kim Jong Un added
Read more
FACTBOX: CIS Summits
Currently, Commonwealth of Independent States brings together 11 post-Soviet countries, while two states have effectively suspended their work and cooperation within the CIS - Moldova and Ukraine
Read more
IAEA chief warns against any attacks on employees of nuclear plants
"Any targeting of employees of nuclear power plants would constitute a blatant violation of this pillar fundamental for overall nuclear safety and security," Rafael Grossi said
Read more
Kiev uses Western chemical weapons under guise of smoke shells in Sudzha — top brass
These munitions in the amount of 3,800 shells were supplied to Ukraine in September 2023 under a military assistance package, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov pointed out
Read more
Press review: Gaza conflict turns one year old and who could be Russia's next envoy to US
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 7th
Read more
Nobel Prize laureates in physics to be announced in Stockholm
Clarivate company forecasts that this year’s award may go to three scientists - Rafi Bistritzer of Israel, Pablo Jarillo-Herrero of the United States and his compatriot Allan H. MacDonald
Read more
Harris evades question on NATO membership for Ukraine
The US vice president also said she would not discuss Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin without Kiev’s participation
Read more
West intends to use militants to destabilize Eurasia once Ukraine conflict is over
According to Sergey Naryshkin, Ukrainian officers stationed at the Al-Tanf US military base in Syria work out ways how to deliver attacks on Russian servicemen on duty in Syria
Read more
Case against Ukrainian militants: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, the enemy lost more than 150 servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, four mortars and two vehicles
Read more
Putin to celebrate his birthday in office
The Russian President turns 72
Read more
Russian teen sensation Andreeva breaks into top-20 of WTA Rankings for first time
Mirra Andreeva also won a silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris in women’s doubles (playing in pairs with Russia’s Diana Shnaider)
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker to launch serial production of upgraded AM-17 assault rifle
The AM-17 assault rifle is set to replace the AKS-74U submachine gun accepted for service in 1979
Read more
Termination of Russian gas transit to EU can affect fuel supplies to Ukraine — FT
Further to the loss of transit fees, the pipeline shutdown could "even threaten Ukraine’s own gas supply if its pipeline infrastructure becomes a target," Director of the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies Mario Holzner said
Read more
North Korea has no intention of attacking South Korea — Kim Jong Un
The North Korean leader added that Pyongyang had declared a course toward de facto recognition of the existence of two separate states
Read more
Houthis say they hit targets in Tel Aviv, Eilat with missiles, drones
The Houthis greeted Hamas and Hezbollah fighters on the anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and promised to continue delivering strikes on Israel and hampering the passage of Israel-linked ships across the Red Sea until Tel Aviv "lifts blockade of the Gaza Strip and ends its aggression against Lebanon"
Read more
Iranian military denies reports of explosions near nuclear facilities — media
The sources indicate, however, that Iran's key nuclear sites could be targeted in a future escalation if Tehran retaliates
Read more
Israeli attack on Lebanon kills firefighters eliminating consequences of previous strike
According to the report, the incident took place in the town of Baraachit
Read more
Iran's foreign minister advises Israel not to test Tehran’s willpower
Abbas Araghchi added that the purpose of his visits to Syria and Lebanon was "to show that Iran has supported and will support the resistance with all its might"
Read more
Russian soldiers eliminated Ukrainian militants who shot civilians in Kursk region
During one of these clashes, fighter eliminated two Ukrainian soldiers in hand-to-hand combat
Read more
Trump criticizes $300-bln aid to Ukraine amid hurricane in US
US Republican presidential candidate also criticized the government’s post disaster response in certain US states, most notably North Carolina
Read more
Press review: West's new NATO angle for Kiev and Putin plans powwows with regional bigs
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 8th
Read more
Iran, its allies working toward pact to counter potential US, Israeli attack
The authors of the bill argue that Iran’s Security Council should be in charge of considering applications to join the Pact of Resistance
Read more
Russia repels enemy attacks, hits reserves, Kiev loses troops: situation in Kursk area
Russia’s battlegroup North continued offensive operations and defeated the Ukrainian troops near Daryino, Lyubimovka, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novy Put and Plekhovo
Read more
Israel yet undecided on time, targets of its response to Iran — diplomat
"We will choose the exact location and the way of the response," the Jewish state’s Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon has told
Read more
Some 3,000 Ukrainian troops may be trapped near Seversk in DPR — expert
"We have recently received information that we broke the line of defense and approached Serebryanka and Grigorovka, so it could be said that the fight for these settlements has already started," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Israeli warplanes bomb southern outskirts of Beirut
The Lebanon 24 news portal said ground targets for Israeli strikes included military intelligence headquarters and ammunition depots
Read more
Israel 'unlikely' to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities — The New York Times
"Nonetheless, there is a rising call inside Israel, echoed by some in the United States, to seize the moment — to set back, for years, or more" the Iranian nuclear program, the article reads
Read more
Belarus hails Russia’s adjusted nuclear doctrine as reinforcing mutual stance
Alexander Lukashenko pledged that Belarus would never unilaterally use nuclear weapons, even if these weapons were its own
Read more
Press review: Russia urges Israel to see reason and NATO at wits end on how to help Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 4th
Read more
EU approves new sanctions regime against Russia for 'hybrid activities'
It specifies that this mechanism is aimed against certain "Russia’s destabilizing actions abroad"
Read more
Russia’s FSB finds cache of chemical substances in DPR
The weapons and ammunition have been handed over to the Russian army for further use
Read more
Ka-52M attack Ukrainian military near Kursk Region’s border
Helicopters carried out strikes against Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles
Read more
Russia praises China’s balanced position on Ukrainian issue — ambassador
According to Igor Morgulov, Russia proposes to Eurasia's "constructive players" to work together on the formation of a new security architecture based on equality and indivisibility, taking into account the potential of existing multilateral formats
Read more
Israel reports killing Hezbollah commander in Beirut
The statement notes that Suhail Hussein Husseini was responsible for the arms supply from Iran, as well as its distribution among Hezbollah units
Read more
Putin to receive CIS leaders in Kremlin
During the summit, the leaders will discuss key cooperation tasks of the Commonwealth, as well as topical regional and international problems and outline main areas of work in the future
Read more
IDF detects several projectiles launched at central Israel from Lebanon
This was Monday’s third shelling attack on central Israel
Read more
Russia’s female triathlete dies at Ironman tournament in Barcelona
"Yelena Smirnova drowned at the Ironman competition in Barcelona," Natalya Smirnova said
Read more
At least 16 caches with US-made weapons found in hideouts of Syrian militants
While examining militant hideouts, struck by the Russian Aerospace Forces since September 23, 2024, a total of 16 caches with US-made weapons were found
Read more
US intelligence believes Russia wants to see Trump as next US president
"We also continue to assess that China is not seeking to influence the presidential election," the spokesperson said
Read more
Ukrainian troops leave key defense positions in Tsukurino in DPR
An uneasy situation has also emerged for Ukrainian troops in the neighboring community of Gornyak, the defense circles said
Read more
Sixteen submunitions for HIMARS rockets destroyed in Kursk Region in past day
The ministry’s branch noted that bomb experts inspected the liberated settlements in the Kursk Region every day as part of efforts to ensure civilian security during a counterterrorism operation
Read more
Cuba officially applies to join BRICS as partner country — senior diplomat
Carlos Pereira noted that BRICS "is consolidating global politics and the hope of the Global South as a key player"
Read more
Russia’s Su-25 ground-attack aircraft foil rotation of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region
After the use of aviation weapons, the crews performed a maneuver, released decoy flares, and returned to the departure airfield
Read more
Middle East crisis exposed how limited US influence is — Politico
The newspaper’s sources said the White House "had to make hard calls" against the backdrop of tensions in the Middle East, which have "complicated US efforts to build relationships in some other parts of the world."
Read more
Probe underway in Spain into death of Russia’s female triathlete
Yelena Smirnova was 41
Read more
Polish mercenaries in Ukrainian ranks openly shoot civilians in Sudzha
Eyewitnesses confirm the large presence of Poles in the area
Read more